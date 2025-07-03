Jaishankar says India will ‘cross that bridge’ on Senator Lindsey Graham’s 500% tariff bill

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar has responded to the US proposal to impose a 500% tariff on Russian oil imports, saying that any development in the US Congress is of interest to India if it affects, or has the potential to affect, the country’s interests.

Addressing a press conference, Jaishankar said that India’s concerns and interests regarding energy security have been conveyed to US Senator Lindsey Graham.

“Regarding Senator Lindsey Graham's bill, any development which is happening in the US Congress is of interest to us if it impacts our interest or could impact our interest. So, we have been in touch with Senator Graham. The embassy and, ambassador have been in touch. Our concerns and our interests in energy, security have been made conversant to him. So, we'll then have to cross that bridge when we come to it, if we come to it,” Jaishankar said.

Graham's sanctions bill on Russia would impose a 500 per cent tariff on imports from any nation that purchases Russian oil, gas, uranium and other products, The Hill reported. The bill has over 80 co-sponsors in the Senate, potentially making it veto-proof.

Following the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war, the US and other Western nations imposed sanctions on Moscow, but India has maintained its imports of Russian oil.

In May, Senator Lindsey Graham stated that he is in discussions with US President Donald Trump about the proposed legislation. While some Republican lawmakers have expressed concern about advancing the bill, they are reportedly awaiting Trump’s approval before pushing it forward in Congress.

When asked whether Trump is giving instructions on when the bill will come to the floor, Graham stated, “We are separate entities coordinating with each other,” The Hill reported.

Graham is proposing a carveout for his Russian sanctions bill to exclude nations that help Ukraine's defence, protecting them from a 500 per cent tariff for trading with Russia.