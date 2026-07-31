Jaishankar speaks to Iran FM Araghchi, urges no attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers amid West Asia tensions

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said he held a telephonic conversation with Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi and conveyed India's deep concern over the ongoing hostilities in the region amid West Asia tensions.

Jaishankar stated he strongly urged that commercial shipping and seafarers must not be targeted under any circumstances, reiterating that India condemns any such attacks regardless of who carries them out.

He added that Araghchi briefed him on Iran's perspective regarding the current developments and the discussions underway, while reaffirming that India continues to support dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward.

“Had a tele-conversation with FM @araghchi of Iran this evening. Conveyed our deep concerns at the ongoing hostilities in the region,” Jaishankar said on X.

He added, “Strongly urged that attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers be avoided under any circumstance. India condemns any such attack by any party. Was apprised of Iran’s perspective of current developments and discussions underway. India is always supportive of dialogue and diplomacy.”

2,557 Indians evacuated from Iran via Armenia, Azerbaijan, says MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday that 2,557 Indian nationals were evacuated from Iran via Armenia or Azerbaijan for their onward journey to India after hostilities escalated in West Asia, according to ANI.

Replying to separate questions in the Upper House on the government's efforts to safeguard Indian citizens amid the Iran-US-Gulf tensions, Singh said the Indian Embassy in Tehran coordinated the cross-border movement of Indians from Iran to neighbouring countries to facilitate their return home.

"Since the onset of hostilities in West Asia in February 2026, the Indian Embassy in Tehran has facilitated the cross-border movement of 2,557 Indian nationals from Iran to Armenia/Azerbaijan for their onward travel to India," Singh mentioned in the Rajya Sabha in a written reply.

The minister said the government assesses that nearly 7,000 Indian nationals are still in Iran, including seminary students, medical students, workers, seafarers and fishermen.

"The Government is closely monitoring the security situation in Iran and has issued timely advisories to Indian nationals depending on the developments," Singh mentioned.

He also said the Indian Embassy in Tehran has been operating a round-the-clock emergency helpline and email service to assist Indians in distress and maintain uninterrupted communication during the crisis.

Referring to the latest travel advisory issued on July 19, Singh said Indian nationals currently in Iran were advised to consider leaving the country temporarily through available commercial flights, while those planning to travel to Iran were urged to defer their visits until the situation improves.

Responding to concerns over Indian medical students who returned from Iran because of the conflict, the minister said the government has taken up the issue with the Iranian authorities and is exploring measures to address the challenges faced by the affected students.

The minister also outlined India's wider diplomatic outreach in response to the West Asia crisis, saying the government has been in regular touch with regional and international partners.

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"India has reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to arrive at a peaceful and lasting solution to the conflict," Singh remarked.

He stated Prime Minister Narendra Modi has discussed the situation with his counterparts, while Jaishankar has remained in contact with his counterparts across the region and elsewhere.

Singh said India has consistently emphasised the need to ensure "unimpeded freedom of navigation and the safe flow of energy and commerce in and around the Strait of Hormuz."

He added that the government remains engaged with countries in the region to safeguard India's strategic and economic interests while ensuring the safety and security of Indian nationals overseas.

On energy security, Singh said India has broadened its sources of energy and fertiliser imports while reinforcing its strategic petroleum reserves to protect the country's long-term interests.

The minister also told Parliament that Indian missions in conflict-hit regions have been running round-the-clock emergency helplines, coordinating with local authorities, arranging transit support, providing logistical assistance, and helping citizens with travel documents and other emergency needs.