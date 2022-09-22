Jaishankar stresses on growing support to India for UNSC permanent membership

There is greater support for India to be a permanent member of the UN Security Council and also a broad global consensus over the need to reform the Council, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
There is greater support for India to be a permanent member of the UN Security Council and also a broad global consensus over the need to reform the Council, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday as quoted by news agency ANI.
He also asserted that an expanded Council is not only in India's favor but also in other unrepresented areas.
"After a few years, India will be the third largest economy in the world and it will also be the most populous society. Hence, it will not be good for us if such a country is not included in the council. I think it's good for the global council," Jaishankar said while speaking at Columbia University, New York.
Earlier, the External Affairs Minister also stated that India and China have a mutual interest in finding a way to accommodate each other as the "Rise of Asia" is contingent on the economies of the two countries getting along well. He also said that the biggest thing people have seen in the world is the rise of China.
Over the last three days, Jaishankar has met with envoys and heads of states from around the world on the sidelines of the annual United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and has more than 50 official engagements in total.
He met UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan to hold discussions and appreciate his insights on the global situation. After the meeting, he also tweeted to applaud his counterpart and regarded the meeting as successful.
He also held a set of bilateral talks with his counterparts in the Balkans, Europe and the Caribbean, the Middle East, and Asia. In a trilateral Ministerial meeting with UAE and France, India also ensured a fruitful exchange of ideas to enhance mutual cooperation between the countries.
Jaishankar will address world leaders at the General Assembly on Saturday, after which he will leave for Washington and a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.