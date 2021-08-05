NEW DELHI: Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar, who is on a trip to Iran to attend president-elect Ebrahim Raisi’s swearing-in ceremony, is expected to renew an invite to the Iranian leader to make an early visit to India.

Jaishankar is one of the 115 dignitaries and officials from 73 countries who will be taking part in the swearing-in ceremony of Raisi as new Iranian president.

This will be Jaishankar’s second visit in a month and it comes amid a sharp escalation of the fighting in Afghanistan between the Taliban and the Afghan security forces. In recent weeks, Jaishankar has been trying to garner regional support for a move not to recognise the Taliban that has been trying to capture power through violence. India also views Iran as key to access landlocked Afghanistan and Central Asia through Chabahar Port. New Delhi has ramped up infrastructure facilities to boost the cargo handling capacity of the port against the backdrop of expectations of US nuclear-related sanctions being lifted off Tehran.

A report in the Tehran Times, earlier this week said 10 heads of state, 20 parliament speakers, 11 foreign ministers, 10 ministers, special envoys, deputy parliament speakers, heads of parliamentary committees, and parliamentary delegations will participate in the ceremony on Thursday. On Tuesday, Raisi was confirmed for office by Iran’s top leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a two step inauguration process. He takes over from Hassan Rouhani.

Previously, Jaishankar had stopped over in Tehran on his way to Moscow early last month and met Raisi, becoming the first foreign dignitary to call on the president-elect. Jaishankar had also held talks with Iran’s foreign minister Javad Zarif. According to officials, Jaishankar had extended an invite on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Raisi to visit India on that occasion as he delivered a “personal" message from Modi.

The meetings in Iran came against the backdrop of the situation in Afghanistan deteriorating amid pitched battles between the Taliban and Afghan forces. On Tuesday, a suicide attack blamed on the Taliban targeted Afghan Defence Minister Bismillah Mohammadi.

Four people were killed and 20 injured in the bomb and gun attack. Following the attack, Afghan foreign minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar spoke to Jaishankar about convening an emergency session of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on stopping the Taliban’s violence and atrocities across Afghanistan. India, one of 10 non-permanent members of the UNSC currently, is also the president of the Council for the month of August. Earlier on Tuesday, Atmar met the envoys of countries neighbouring Afghanistan and briefed them about the fighting that has intensified after the exit of US troops on 1 July. According to an Afghan statement, Atmar told the envoys that the Taliban attacks were being carried out in “direct collusion with more than 10,000 regional terrorists" from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) that targets India, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), al-Qaeda, Ansarullah, Jundallah which targets Iran, the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM) that has been accused of supporting Uighur extremism against China and the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan (IMU).

Addressing the Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa (BRICS) Academic Forum also on Tuesday, Jaishankar warned that the “edge" of terrorism “left unattended," will “be deeply felt not just in Afghanistan’s neighbourhood but well beyond."

“We are therefore all stakeholders in the quest for a clear, coordinated and undifferentiated response to terrorism. In the 21st century, legitimacy cannot be derived from mass violence, brutal intimidation or covert agendas. Representation, inclusion, peace and stability are inextricably linked," he said.

New Delhi has also been developing the Chabahar port in a bid to bypass the impediments placed by Pakistan in the way of its attempts to trade with Afghanistan. Afghan goods come to India by road through Pakistan but Indian goods are not allowed to traverse Pakistan territory thanks to bilateral tensions on several issues including terrorism and Kashmir. India and Afghanistan have begun air corridors to allow goods via air freight but that is seen as prohibitively expensive. New Delhi has so far sent several consignments of wheat through Chabahar to Afghanistan but the port is working below its potential, say Afghan and Iranian officials.

Speaking at a connectivity conference in Uzbekistan in July, Jaishankar had said that since 2016, India had taken “practical steps to operationalize the Chabahar port in Iran" which provides “a secure, viable and unhindered access to the sea for Central Asian countries.

“Its (Chabahar’s) efficacy is now clearly proven," the minister had said ahead of an announcement in Tashkent of another connectivity project involving Pakistan,Afghanistan, the US and Uzbekistan.

India has also proposed to include the Chabahar port in the framework of International North South Transport Corridor, the minister recalled. It is a project that aims to connect India with landlocked Central Asia and beyond to Russia through Iran.

“The formation of India-Uzbekistan-Iran-Afghanistan Quadrilateral Working Group on the joint use of Chabahar port is a welcome development," the minister had said.





