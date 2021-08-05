Jaishankar to attend president-elect Ebrahim Raisi’s swearing-in ceremony

Four people were killed and 20 injured in the bomb and gun attack. Following the attack, Afghan foreign minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar spoke to Jaishankar about convening an emergency session of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on stopping the Taliban’s violence and atrocities across Afghanistan. India, one of 10 non-permanent members of the UNSC currently, is also the president of the Council for the month of August. Earlier on Tuesday, Atmar met the envoys of countries neighbouring Afghanistan and briefed them about the fighting that has intensified after the exit of US troops on 1 July. According to an Afghan statement, Atmar told the envoys that the Taliban attacks were being carried out in “direct collusion with more than 10,000 regional terrorists" from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) that targets India, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), al-Qaeda, Ansarullah, Jundallah which targets Iran, the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM) that has been accused of supporting Uighur extremism against China and the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan (IMU).