Jaishankar to join BRICS summit in Brazil on September 8 to discuss Trump’s tariffs

Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar will join BRICS summit in Brazil on September 8, according to MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, PTI reported. Brazilian President Lula da Silva has convened a virtual meeting of BRICS leaders next week to discuss tariffs imposed by United States President Donald Trump, according to Bloomberg citing sources.

“Yes, the Brazilian chair of BRICS has called for a virtual meeting on September 8. From our side, EAM S Jaishankar will participate,” confirmed Jaiswal.

MEA on India-US relations “We have said before that there is a comprehensive global strategic partnership between the two countries, and we want to work on this partnership and take it forward... This relationship between the United States and India is very important for us. Both our countries share a comprehensive global strategic partnership, which is anchored in our shared interests, democratic values, and robust people-to-people ties,” Jaiswal mentioned.

He added, “This partnership has weathered several transitions and challenges. We remain focused on the substantive agenda that our two countries have committed to, and we hope that the relationship will continue to move forward based on mutual respect and shared interests.”

This comes after an important meeting over the weekend between Chinese President Xi Jinping, PM Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Tianjin.

The MEA also refused to comment on Trump's latest remarks in which he mentioned India, Russia and China, an ANI report noted. While responding to media queries, he said, “I have no comments to offer on this post at this time.”

Trump's cryptic post on Truth Social amid tariffs stated, “Looks like we've lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!”

Besides this, the Brazilian president aims to unite leaders of other major emerging market countries in backing multilateralism, the report cited two Brazilian government officials.

In July, Trump pulled Brazil into the center of his global trade conflict, warning of increased tariffs unless the country’s Supreme Court stopped the trial of former President Jair Bolsonaro, who is accused of attempting a coup. As a result, Latin America’s largest economy now faces 50% tariffs, though the US has excluded hundreds of products, including airplanes and orange juice.

According to Brazilian officials, the US has imposed varying tariff rates on different BRICS countries, complicating efforts to reach a unified position. Additionally, President Lula is keen to avoid turning the meeting into an anti-US gathering, they added.