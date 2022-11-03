Jaishankar to visit Moscow from Nov 7-8

Jaishankar to visit Moscow from Nov 7-81 min read . 08:41 PM IST
- Discussions are expected to cover the entire range of bilateral issues as well as exchange of views on various regional and international developments
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will visit the Russian Federation from November 7-8, 2022.
According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Minister Jaishankar will meet with Sergey Lavrov, the Foreign Minister of Russia.
The two chief diplomats met four times in 2021. Prime Minister Modi and other senior ministers like Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have met their Russian counterparts regularly.
“Discussions are expected to cover the entire range of bilateral issues as well as exchange of views on various regional and international developments.", said a press statement by the Ministry of External Affairs.
“EAM will also meet Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation and Minister of Trade and Industry, H.E. Mr. Denis Manturov, his counterpart for the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC). Issues pertaining to bilateral economic cooperation in various domains will be discussed.", the statement added.
Bilateral trade has remained underdeveloped. It stands at $8.1 billion dollars as of 2020 with the balance of trade skewing in Russia’s favour.
“The visit will be in continuation of the regular high-level dialogue between the two sides. EAM had last visited Russia in July 2021 followed by the visit of the Russian Foreign Minister to New Delhi in April 2022.", the press release by the MEA went on to say.
