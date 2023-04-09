Jaishankar to visit Mozambique and Uganda2 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2023, 07:12 PM IST
- During the visit, Jaishankar is expected to hold delegation level talks with his counterpart foreign minister of Uganda General Jeje Odongo, call on the leadership of the country and meet other ministers
India’s Foreign Minister, S Jaishankar, is scheduled to visit Uganda and Mozambique from 10 - 15 April 2023. The visit highlights India’s push for increased diplomatic engagement with major African partners.
