Minister Jaishankar’s visit will begin with a three-day visit to Uganda.

“During the visit, he is expected to hold delegation level talks with his counterpart Foreign Minister of Uganda General Jeje Odongo, call on the leadership of the country and meet other Ministers. EAM will also inaugurate the transit campus of the National Forensic Science University (NFSU) in Jinja. A bilateral MoU between the Government of India and Government of Uganda, on setting up of the first ever campus of NFSU outside India, is likely to be signed during the visit. EAM will participate in the ground-breaking ceremony of a solar powered water supply project in Uganda. He will also address the trade and business community of Uganda and have an interaction with the Indian diaspora," according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Both countries have a history of high-level political visits. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Uganda in 2018 for a state visit, where he addressed Uganda’s parliament. Uganda’s leader, President Yoweri Museveni, has had two state visits to India in 1992 and 2008. He also made an official visit to the country during the third India-Africa Forum Summit in 2015.

Following his visit to Uganda, EAM Jaishankar will proceed to Mozambique. This will be the first visit of an Indian Foreign Minister to that country.

“During the visit EAM will call on top leadership and also co-chair the 5th Session of the Joint Commission Meeting with Mozambican Foreign Minister Ms. Veronica Macamo. He is also expected to meet several other Ministers and representatives of the Assembly of Mozambique. EAM will also interact with the Indian diaspora based in Mozambique," according to the Ministry of External Affairs.