Jaishankar to visit Mozambique and Uganda

“During the visit, he is expected to hold delegation level talks with his counterpart Foreign Minister of Uganda General Jeje Odongo, call on the leadership of the country and meet other Ministers. EAM will also inaugurate the transit campus of the National Forensic Science University (NFSU) in Jinja. A bilateral MoU between the Government of India and Government of Uganda, on setting up of the first ever campus of NFSU outside India, is likely to be signed during the visit. EAM will participate in the ground-breaking ceremony of a solar powered water supply project in Uganda. He will also address the trade and business community of Uganda and have an interaction with the Indian diaspora," according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

