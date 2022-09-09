Jaishankar to visit Saudi Arabia to review bilateral relationship

Jaishankar will undertake a comprehensive review of the entire bilateral relationship and discuss the progress under the four Joint Working Groups of the PSSC Committee
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
New Delhi: External affairs minister S Jaishankar will pay an official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during 10-12 September, according to a ministry release on Friday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: External affairs minister S Jaishankar will pay an official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during 10-12 September, according to a ministry release on Friday.
“In his first visit to the Kingdom as the Minister of External Affairs of India, S Jaishankar will be interacting with the Indian community of Saudi Arabia and understanding their livelihood in the country," it said.
“In his first visit to the Kingdom as the Minister of External Affairs of India, S Jaishankar will be interacting with the Indian community of Saudi Arabia and understanding their livelihood in the country," it said.
The meeting will be established under the framework of the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council, with the foreign minister of Saudi Arabia, HH Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The meeting will be established under the framework of the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council, with the foreign minister of Saudi Arabia, HH Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“The two Ministers will undertake a comprehensive review of the entire bilateral relationship and will discuss the progress under the four Joint Working Groups of the PSSC Committee, namely Political & Consular; Legal and Security; Social and Cultural and Joint Committee on Defence Cooperation," the MEA said in its release.
“The two Ministers will undertake a comprehensive review of the entire bilateral relationship and will discuss the progress under the four Joint Working Groups of the PSSC Committee, namely Political & Consular; Legal and Security; Social and Cultural and Joint Committee on Defence Cooperation," the MEA said in its release.
Jaishankar will meet other Saudi dignitaries as well as Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) secretary general H.E. Dr Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf. Both sides will review bilateral relations and discuss ways to enhance them.
Jaishankar will meet other Saudi dignitaries as well as Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) secretary general H.E. Dr Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf. Both sides will review bilateral relations and discuss ways to enhance them.
Over the past few years, India and Saudi Arabia have considerably strengthened their ties in several aspects including in political, security, energy, trade, investment, health, food security, cultural and defence fields. The top leadership of both countries remained in close touch even during the covid pandemic.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Over the past few years, India and Saudi Arabia have considerably strengthened their ties in several aspects including in political, security, energy, trade, investment, health, food security, cultural and defence fields. The top leadership of both countries remained in close touch even during the covid pandemic.