Jaishankar to visit Tajikistan for SCO meet, Afghanistan high on agenda

Since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan on 15 August, India has made the point that the territory of Afghanistan must not be used for terrorism or anti-India activities. New Delhi has expressed concern about the lack of inclusiveness of the “dispensation" in Kabul while seeming to be in no hurry to recognise the Taliban administration. Iran has concerns about how the Hazara community who are predominantly Shia would be treated by the Taliban. Russia has concerns about the spillover of Taliban ideology into Central Asia. Afghanistan was one of the key issues on the table when Jaishankar and Abdollahian spoke to each other on the phone earlier this month.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}