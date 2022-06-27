Jaishankar, Truss announces joint India-UK Commonwealth Diplomatic Academy programme. Read here2 min read . 06:12 PM IST
- The India-UK Commonwealth Diplomatic Academy Programme aims to train young and aspiring diplomats from both nations.
In the latest collaboration, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his UK counterpart, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has announced plans to start a joint India-UK Commonwealth Diplomatic Academy programme.
In the latest collaboration, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his UK counterpart, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has announced plans to start a joint India-UK Commonwealth Diplomatic Academy programme.
The India-UK Commonwealth Diplomatic Academy Programme aims to train young and aspiring diplomats from both nations.
The India-UK Commonwealth Diplomatic Academy Programme aims to train young and aspiring diplomats from both nations.
The announcement comes a week after both the foreign ministers met at Rwanada.
The announcement comes a week after both the foreign ministers met at Rwanada.
“Graduates from the programme will play a crucial role in delivering a rejuvenated Commonwealth united in support of self-determination," Truss said.
“Graduates from the programme will play a crucial role in delivering a rejuvenated Commonwealth united in support of self-determination," Truss said.
“In an increasingly geopolitical world, we must champion the Commonwealth values of democracy and sovereignty. The UK and India are helping to build a modern Commonwealth fit for the 21st century and delivering tangible benefits for its members," she said.
“In an increasingly geopolitical world, we must champion the Commonwealth values of democracy and sovereignty. The UK and India are helping to build a modern Commonwealth fit for the 21st century and delivering tangible benefits for its members," she said.
“That’s why we are working together on a new Commonwealth Diplomatic Academy programme, which will equip young diplomats with expertise and training they will need to tackle the global challenges we face," she added.
“That’s why we are working together on a new Commonwealth Diplomatic Academy programme, which will equip young diplomats with expertise and training they will need to tackle the global challenges we face," she added.
The leaders, who met at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Kigali, issued a joint statement to underline the value of a “strong and revitalised Commonwealth family", fit for the 21st century and delivering “tangible benefits" for all members.
The leaders, who met at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Kigali, issued a joint statement to underline the value of a “strong and revitalised Commonwealth family", fit for the 21st century and delivering “tangible benefits" for all members.
“Both ministers are pleased to announce that a joint India-UK Commonwealth Diplomatic Academy programme is to be hosted in New Delhi, India. The Academy programme will equip young diplomats from all Commonwealth Member States with expertise and training on global challenges," the joint statement reads.
“Both ministers are pleased to announce that a joint India-UK Commonwealth Diplomatic Academy programme is to be hosted in New Delhi, India. The Academy programme will equip young diplomats from all Commonwealth Member States with expertise and training on global challenges," the joint statement reads.
“They underlined the UK and India’s commitment to delivering a truly connected, innovative and transformative future for the Commonwealth family which supports the needs and expectations of all Member States," it adds.
“They underlined the UK and India’s commitment to delivering a truly connected, innovative and transformative future for the Commonwealth family which supports the needs and expectations of all Member States," it adds.
Meanwhile, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Monday wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, urging him to facilitate a visit of its delegation to Sikh shrines in Afghanistan in July.
Meanwhile, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Monday wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, urging him to facilitate a visit of its delegation to Sikh shrines in Afghanistan in July.
In its letter, SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami said the delegation would also hold talks with the local government officials in Afghanistan to ensure security and preservation of the historical Sikh heritage places.
In its letter, SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami said the delegation would also hold talks with the local government officials in Afghanistan to ensure security and preservation of the historical Sikh heritage places.
Several blasts tore through a gurdwara in Kabul on June 18 in yet another attack on a religious place by the Islamic terrorists since Taliban took over the country last year.
Several blasts tore through a gurdwara in Kabul on June 18 in yet another attack on a religious place by the Islamic terrorists since Taliban took over the country last year.