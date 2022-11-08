Jaishankar-Lavrov talks dominated by Ukraine and economic ties

Trade and economic ties also dominated the discussions between New Delhi and Moscow. While bilateral trade has been largely underdeveloped, both sides are hoping to achieve a target of 30 billion USD in their annual trade turnover. Even as Jaishankar expressed this hope, he also cited India’s concerns at the imbalance in the balance of trade, which tends to benefit Russia significantly. Bilateral trade volume prior to the COVID-19 pandemic stood at just over $10 billion. Purchases of energy and fertilisers have since propelled that figure to above 18 billion in just five months of FY23. However, the imbalance in trade has worried New Delhi as India’s exports to Russia total less than $1 billion with the rest of the trade volume made up of imports from Russia.

