Jaishankar-Lavrov talks dominated by Ukraine and economic ties

- Both sides also took the opportunity to take stock of their ‘longstanding’ and ‘time-tested’ partnership
NEW DELHI :The much-anticipated meeting between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov took place in Moscow on November 8. Imbalances in bilateral trade, economic cooperation and the war in Ukraine dominated the talks.
“Obviously the Ukraine war was a dominant feature (of the talks)", said Minister Jaishankar at a press conference with his Russian counterpart. While stating India’s position on the Ukraine conflict, India’s chief diplomat hewed to New Delhi’s stated position. Jaishankar restated Modi’s counsel to President Vladimir Putin that “this is not an era of war." He pointed out that the conflict’s impact on energy and food prices, paired with the prior shock caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, had hit developing countries particularly hard. Jaishankar also seemed to indicate India’s willingness to act as a mediator in the crisis.
“Insofar as specific initiatives pertaining to issues like food grains and fertilizer shipments are concerned, or any other problem for that matter, India will be as helpful as we can be. Indeed, I would say that for any initiative that de-risks the global economy and stabilizes the global order at this stage; India will be supportive.", the Minister said in a press statement.
Both sides also took the opportunity to take stock of their “longstanding" and “time-tested" partnership. Notably, Minister Jaishankar was all praise for the defence and energy partnership between the two powers. India has faced persistent questions abroad, particularly from certain Western powers, about the quantum of its defence and energy purchases from Russia.
This was the fifth meeting between Ministers Jaishankar and Lavrov in 2022.
Trade and economic ties also dominated the discussions between New Delhi and Moscow. While bilateral trade has been largely underdeveloped, both sides are hoping to achieve a target of 30 billion USD in their annual trade turnover. Even as Jaishankar expressed this hope, he also cited India’s concerns at the imbalance in the balance of trade, which tends to benefit Russia significantly. Bilateral trade volume prior to the COVID-19 pandemic stood at just over $10 billion. Purchases of energy and fertilisers have since propelled that figure to above 18 billion in just five months of FY23. However, the imbalance in trade has worried New Delhi as India’s exports to Russia total less than $1 billion with the rest of the trade volume made up of imports from Russia.
"Our economic cooperation is moving towards long-term stability, but this needs to be balanced if it is to be sustainable", the EAM remarked.
Both countries also have plans for the future of the economic relationship.
“Promotion of inter-regional cooperation has been a key priority for us, particularly with the Russian Far East. We also discussed enhancing connectivity, including through the International North-South Transport Corridor as well as the Chennai-Vladivostok Eastern Maritime Corridor.", remarked EAM Jaishankar.
