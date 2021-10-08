NEW DELHI : Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar on Friday spoke to his UK foreign secretary Liz Truss, a day after the UK government said it would next week remove India from a list of countries whose nationals had to quarantine themselves even after receiving two shots of covid vaccine.

“Good to talk to UK Foreign Secretary @trussliz. Agreed to facilitate travel between our two countries. This will help to implement the Roadmap 2030," a Twitter post from Jaishankar said.

On Thursday, the UK government said it had trimmed its “red list" removing India from the countries whose nationals needed to quarantine themselves on arrival in the UK. Those countries still on the “red list" included Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Panama, Peru and Venezuela. Forty-seven countries and territories including India would be off the list from 4am, Monday, a UK government statement had said.

“The government extends inbound vaccinated arrivals system to a further 37 countries and territories across the globe including India, South Africa and Turkey, meaning eligible vaccinated passengers arriving from rest of world countries only need to take a day 2 test in England," it had said.

India had protested the need for quarantine and two mandatory tests that its nationals were mandated to take by the UK authorities previously.

The issue had escalated into a row between the two countries with New Delhi slapping reciprocal measures on UK nationals ordering quarantine and two tests to prove their covid-19 free status.

Indian foriegn secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had pointed out that the move by the UK to quarantine Indian nationals was discriminatory given that India had supplied the UK with several million doses of Covishield vaccine manufactured in India for their use. He had warned in September that India would be well within its rights to impose reciprocal measures on UK nationals visiting India.

Jaishankar and Shringla had raised the issue with the UK authorities with the minister speaking to Truss on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly during a bilateral meeting.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.