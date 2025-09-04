Jamaican PM Andrew Holness elected to third term as main oppn candidate concedes

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness has been elected to a third term after a competitive election. His Jamaica Labor Party won 34 seats, while Mark Golding's opposition People's National Party obtained 29 seats amid concerns over corruption and economic issues.

AP
Published4 Sep 2025, 10:19 AM IST
Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness greets supporters while arriving at a polling station to cast his vote in the general election, in Kingston, Jamaica September 3, 2025. REUTERS/Gilbert Bellamy
Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness greets supporters while arriving at a polling station to cast his vote in the general election, in Kingston, Jamaica September 3, 2025. REUTERS/Gilbert Bellamy(REUTERS)

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness secured a third term early Thursday following a tight race on an island shaken by corruption, inequity and economic concerns.

Preliminary results showed that Holness' Jamaica Labor Party won at least 34 seats, while Mark Golding's opposition People's National Party secured at least 29 seats.

Golding conceded the election in a brief speech, saying he was disappointed in the outcome as he acknowledged the success of his opponent.

(This is a developing story)

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news. Follow live updates on President Donald Trump's press conference held on Tuesday, September 2.

Business NewsNewsWorldJamaican PM Andrew Holness elected to third term as main oppn candidate concedes
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.