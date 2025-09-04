Jamaican PM Andrew Holness elected to third term as main oppn candidate concedes

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness secured a third term early Thursday following a tight race on an island shaken by corruption, inequity and economic concerns.

Preliminary results showed that Holness' Jamaica Labor Party won at least 34 seats, while Mark Golding's opposition People's National Party secured at least 29 seats.

Golding conceded the election in a brief speech, saying he was disappointed in the outcome as he acknowledged the success of his opponent.