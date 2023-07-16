James Cameron making a movie on OceanGate tragedy? Titanic director says THIS…

Filmmaker James Cameron vehemently denied rumors suggesting his involvement in a feature film centered around the recent Titan submersible tragedy. The incident occurred during a voyage to the Titanic wreck site, where the submersible, owned by OceanGate Expeditions, suffered a catastrophic implosion, resulting in the loss of all five lives on board on June 18.

Cameron, renowned for directing the Oscar-winning film "Titanic" in 1997, took to Twitter to publicly condemn these offensive rumors. "I don't respond to offensive rumors in the media usually, but I need to now, I'm NOT in talks about an OceanGate film, nor will I ever be," the filmmaker and sea explorer wrote.

In June, an incident occurred during an OceanGate Expeditions dive in the Atlantic Ocean to explore the wreck of the Titanic. The submersible, called the Titan, lost contact with the surface during its descent, leading to an international search and rescue operation. Tragically, the US Coast Guard later discovered fragments of the submersible on the ocean floor and determined that the five crew members onboard likely suffered a "catastrophic implosion," resulting in their immediate loss of life.

Following the devastating news, many turned to James Cameron for his reaction. Cameron, a renowned deep-sea explorer and Titanic expert, has conducted 33 dives to the wreck and claims to have spent significant time on the ship.

He later told ABC News, “many people in the community were very concerned about this sub".

“A number of the top players in the deep submergence engineering community even wrote letters to the company, saying that what they were doing was too experimental to carry passengers and that it needed to be certified and so on," he continued.

“I’m struck by the similarity of the Titanic disaster itself, where the captain was repeatedly warned about ice ahead of his ship, and yet he steamed at full speed into an ice field on a moonless night and many people died as a result. For us, a very similar tragedy where warnings went unheeded to take place at the same exact site with all the diving that’s going on all around the world, I think it’s just astonishing. It’s really quite surreal."