James Webb Telescope likely to have smashed records by spotting oldest galaxy. See pictures3 min read . 06:08 PM IST
- GNz11 remains the only galaxy to have been confirmed to exist in the first few hundred million years after the Big Bang
The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has potentially broken records and have spotted the oldest galaxy in the universe- a galaxy that existed when the universe was a mere 300 million years old. That's right, the super space telescope which was responsible for the "deepest and sharpest infrared image of the early universe" ever taken, that became viral earlier this month, has now shared a picture of the oldest galaxy in the universe.
A few days ago, reports had emerged that the JWST might have been damaged owing to sudden strike from micrometeorites. In May this year, it had been reported that the primary mirror had faced damage from a micrometeorite strike
NASA's super space telescope- James Webb Telescope- largest optical telescope in space, its greatly improved infrared resolution and sensitivity allows it to view objects too old, distant, or faint for the Hubble Space Telescope.
The JWST continues to be in the news for more reason than one. The favourite crowd pleaser that caters to all moon and sky gazers and astronomy aspirants, has released the picture of the oldest galaxy that it discovered.
The oldest galaxy that has been discovered existed when the universe was in the infant stage-in the cosmic terms. A team of researchers has analysed data from the Grism Lens-Amplified Survey from Space (GLASS), which is part of the early scientific work by the Webb telescope, and spotted two candidates to be the oldest galaxies in the universe GLASS-z11 and GLASS-z13.
The light from GLASS-z13 has taken about 13.4 billion years to hit the mirrors of the spacecraft, which is located nearly 15,00,000 kilometers away from Earth.
Notably, while light took over 13 billion years to travel to us, the galaxy is now located close to 33 billion light years away from us as the universe expands in size at a fast pace. Astronomers are yet to clearly answer when and how the first galaxies formed.
GNz11 remains the only galaxy to have been confirmed to exist in the first few hundred million years after the Big Bang, the moment when our universe came to life.
In a study, published in preprint, researchers led by Rohan Naidu of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics state that GLASS-z11 shows a clearly extended exponential light profile, potentially consistent with a disk galaxy. "Our analysis is based on some of the first JWST/NIRCam datasets that have been observed and released over extragalactic fields. In particular, we analyze the two Early Release Science programs GLASS and CEERS," the team said in the preprint paper.
The 11 and 13 signify the redshifts of the galaxy, which is a measurement of how much the light from these galaxies has been stretched due to the expansion of the universe. The higher redshift indicates the galaxy is farther away from Earth. While the research is yet to be peer-reviewed, if confirmed it could be groundbreaking.
Scientists are likely to use the Near Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSpec) instrument on the Webb to get find details of these two candidates. "Deep JWST observations may identify relatively bright galaxies too, much earlier epochs than might have been anticipated," the team said in the paper.
