The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has potentially broken records and have spotted the oldest galaxy in the universe- a galaxy that existed when the universe was a mere 300 million years old. That's right, the super space telescope which was responsible for the "deepest and sharpest infrared image of the early universe" ever taken, that became viral earlier this month, has now shared a picture of the oldest galaxy in the universe.

