Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief slams Shehbaz Sharif govt, says, ‘not a single pomegranate can enter Pak, yet…'

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief Fazlur Rehman criticised the Shehbaz Sharif government for failing to restore Chinese trust in CPEC.

Mausam Jha
Updated9 Feb 2026, 11:06 PM IST
Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief Fazlur Rehman. (File Photo)
Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman launched a sharp attack on the Shehbaz Sharif-led Pakistan government and the country’s security establishment, while criticising their handling of the Afghanistan extremism issue, according to a report by News18.

Addressing an event, Fazlur Rehman questioned Pakistan’s strategic approach over the past 78 years, especially its policy toward Afghanistan. He asked why the country had never reflected on how its Afghan strategy had “failed so miserably,” highlighting the contradiction that while trade from Afghanistan is almost completely blocked, militant infiltration continues unabated, the report stated.

“Not a single pomegranate or melon can enter Pakistan, yet terrorists keep crossing the border,” he said, as reported by News18.

As reported by NDTV, Fazlur Rehman added, "Authorities say terrorists are coming from there. If they are coming, stop them. If they are coming, eliminate them. The Afghan government has never objected to your actions."

Watch the video here:

Note: Mint couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the video or when it was posted.

Fazlur Rehman also strongly criticised the government’s handling of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), once projected as a transformative project for Pakistan’s economy, saying the Shehbaz Sharif-led government has failed to restore Chinese confidence or attract fresh investment.

“CPEC has seen no real progress during this tenure because China no longer trusts us," he said, as reported by News18.

Islamabad mosque attack

In Friday’s attack, a gunman opened fire at the Khadija Tul Kubra Imambargah on the outskirts of Pakistan’s capital, then detonated a bomb, killing 32 people and himself, and injuring over 170 others.

Earlier, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif said that the attack showed Pakistan-based militants operating from Afghanistan were capable of striking even the capital, remarks that prompted a strong reaction from Afghanistan’s Taliban government, AP reported.

Mourners attend the funeral of Shiite Muslims, a day after a suicide bombing at a mosque in Islamabad on February 7, 2026. Funerals took place on February 7, for some of the victims of a suicide blast at a Shiite mosque in Pakistan's capital Islamabad that killed at least 31 people and wounded scores more during Friday prayers. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP)

In a statement, Afghanistan’s Defence Ministry condemned the mosque attack in Islamabad but accused the Pakistani defence minister of “irresponsibly” linking it to Afghanistan. Pakistan has repeatedly alleged that Afghanistan, where the Taliban returned to power in August 2021, shelters militants, including members of the Pakistani Taliban—claims that Kabul has denied, AP reported.

(With inputs from agencies)

