Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistani intruder apprehended by BSF at International Border in RS Pura

BSF has captured a Pakistani intruder at the International Border in the R S Pura sector of J&K. Further information is pending.

Published8 Sep 2025, 08:51 AM IST
FILE PHOTO: BSF has captured a Pakistani intruder at the International Border in the R S Pura sector of J&K. (Photo for representation)
FILE PHOTO: BSF has captured a Pakistani intruder at the International Border in the R S Pura sector of J&K. (Photo for representation)(PTI)

A Pakistani intruder was arrested along the International Border (IB) in R S Pura sector here, BSF said on Monday.

The intruder, Siraj Khan from Sargodha in Punjab province of Pakistan, was noticed by Border Security Force (BSF) troops manning the Octroi outpost at 9.20 pm on Sunday, the officials said, as reported by PTI.

The troops fired a few rounds after challenging the intruder, who was subsequently arrested near the border fence. Some Pakistani currency notes were recovered from him," they said.

He is being questioned to ascertain his motive behind trying to sneak into Indian territory, the officials said.

Further investigation is on.

(This is a developing story)

 
 
