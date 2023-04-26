Jammu and Kashmir's residents investing in Pakistan amid economic crisis: Report2 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 06:07 AM IST
- A Pakistan-based analyst said that Pakistani citizens will continue to suffer from living in a country plagued by low productivity, low economic growth, and poor public health services
A media report has claimed that the residents of Jammu and Kashmir have made billions of investments in big cities of neighbouring country Pakistan. Notably Pakistan's economy is reeling from a severe financial crisis, and during this time, the Indian residents from Jammu and Kashmir have invested billion of rupees in cities like Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, and others, Pakistan vernacular media Siasat reported.
