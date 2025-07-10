Jane Birkin’s original Hermès bag smashes auction record at $10 million

Jane Birkin’s original Birkin bag sold for a jaw-dropping $10.1 million at Sotheby’s Paris auction on Thursday, making it the most expensive handbag ever sold.

The 40-year-old bag sparked a 10-minute bidding war among nine collectors before a private Japanese buyer won it by phone. Gasps filled the room as bids rocketed past 5 million pounds, ending at 7 million pounds before fees. The sale crushed the previous record of $513,000 for a diamond-studded Hermès Kelly bag.

This black leather prototype, scratched and stained from Birkin’s daily use, is now the second-priciest fashion item ever auctioned, trailing only the $32.5 million "Wizard of Oz" ruby slippers.

From airplane sketch to icon: A bag born in the skies The bag began with a chance meeting on a 1984 Air France flight. Jane Birkin, struggling as a young mom, complained to Hermès CEO Jean-Louis Dumas that she couldn’t find a sturdy, spacious purse.

She’d been using a wicker basket that spilled mid-flight! Dumas sketched a design on an airsickness bag, adding special pockets for baby bottles.

Hermès delivered the handmade bag to her in 1985, birthing a global phenomenon. Birkin used it daily until 1994, personalizing it with UNICEF stickers and silver nail clippers dangling from the strap. She later sold it to raise funds for AIDS research.



What makes this Birkin one-of-a-kind? Initials “J.B.” stamped below the lock

Non-removable shoulder strap (unlike later models)

Unique size between Hermès’ later 35 and 40cm designs

Gilded brass hardware instead of standard gold plating

Nail clipper accessory reflecting Birkin’s practical style

Why collectors paid millions for a "used" bag Beyond its unique features, the bag symbolizes fashion history and celebrity culture.

As Sotheby’s expert Morgane Halimi noted, it represents “the power of a legend”. Unlike today’s pristine Birkins, which cost $10,000-$220,000 and require years on waitlists, this scuffed prototype was loved hard.

It's wear tells Birkin’s story as an actress, activist, and style icon. After her death, its value soared as fans remembered her prediction: “When I’m dead, people will possibly only talk about the bag”.