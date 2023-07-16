Jane Birkin, the inspiration behind Hermès Birkin bags, passes away in Paris at age 762 min read 16 Jul 2023, 06:35 PM IST
The British-born star was famously known for her musical and romantic relationship with French singer Serge Gainsbourg. Their songs notably included the steamy 'Je t’aime moi non plus'
Jane Birkin, the actress and singer, and also the inspiration behind the luxuriously famous Birkin bags, has passed away at the age of 76 in Paris, France's Culture Ministry has confirmed.
