Jane Birkin, the inspiration behind Hermès Birkin bags, passes away in Paris at age 76
Jane Birkin, the inspiration behind Hermès Birkin bags, passes away in Paris at age 76

 2 min read 16 Jul 2023, 06:35 PM IST Edited By Sayantani Biswas

The British-born star was famously known for her musical and romantic relationship with French singer Serge Gainsbourg. Their songs notably included the steamy 'Je t’aime moi non plus'

Jane Birkin poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Jane By Charlotte' at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, July 8, 2021. France's Culture Ministry and French media say singer and actress Jane Birkin has died at age 76. (AP)Premium
Jane Birkin poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Jane By Charlotte' at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, July 8, 2021. France's Culture Ministry and French media say singer and actress Jane Birkin has died at age 76. (AP)

Jane Birkin, the actress and singer, and also the inspiration behind the luxuriously famous Birkin bags, has passed away at the age of 76 in Paris, France's Culture Ministry has confirmed. 

Jane Birkin was best known overseas for her 1969 hit in which she and her lover, the late French singer-songwriter Serge Gainsbourg, sang the sexually explicit “Je t’aime moi non plus"

The French Culture Ministry tweeted that Birkin died on Sunday. It hailed her as a “timeless Francophone icon."

Jane Birkin is a muse and style icon known for her effortless, bohemian chic looks. She popularized the iconic "Birkin Bag," named after her, which is a luxury handbag made by Hermès. The bag is considered one of the most prestigious and sought-after accessories in the fashion world.

The "most Parisian of the English has left us," said Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo. "We will never forget her songs, her laughs and her incomparable accent which always accompanied us."

Jane Mallory Birkin was born in London in December 1946, daughter of British actress Judy Campbell and Royal Navy commander David Birkin.

According to French news outlets Liberation and BFM TV, Birkin was found dead at her home. Another French media outlet, Le Figaro, reported that Birkin had suffered from health issues in the past few years that kept her from performing and her public appearances became sparse.

BFM TV said Birkin suffered a mild stroke in 2021, forcing her to cancel shows that year. She canceled her shows again in March due to a broken shoulder blade.

A return to performing in May was put off, the French broadcaster said, quoting the singer as saying she needed a bit more time and promising her fans she would see them again come the fall.

She is survived by two daughters the singer and actress Charlotte, born in 1971, and Lou Doillon, also an actress, born in 1982. She also had a daughter, Kate, who was born in 1967 and died in 2013.

(With agency inputs)

Updated: 16 Jul 2023, 06:54 PM IST
