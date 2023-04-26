Janet Yellen says debt limit threatens economic gains made under Joe Biden2 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 07:04 AM IST
Stressing upon the need to save the economic progress made under the Biden administration, US Treasure Secretary, Janet Yellen, has called in for the removal of the the federal debt limit for government spending
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen implored lawmakers to lift the federal debt limit as she credited the Biden administration’s high-priced economic policies for driving a “historic recovery" from the coronavirus pandemic.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×