1 min read.Updated: 08 Mar 2021, 08:50 PM ISTSaleha Mohsin,Christopher Condon, Bloomberg
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen dismissed fears that President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion pandemic-relief bill is so big that it will cause an inflation problem.
“I really don’t think that’s going to happen," Yellen said in an interview with MSNBC Monday, when asked about concerns that consumer-price pressures could surge as a result of deploying the stimulus despite the economy already gathering pace. Inflation before the pandemic “was too low rather than too high," she noted.