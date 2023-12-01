Janet Yellen says soft landing looks good, unemployment may level off
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she sees a good chance of the US economy achieving a soft landing, with the unemployment rate — which has ticked up in recent months — averting a sharp increase
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she sees a good chance of the US economy achieving a soft landing, with the unemployment rate — which has ticked up in recent months — averting a sharp increase.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message