Janet Yellen says the US could hit the debt ceiling as soon as June 1

Janet Yellen says the US could hit the debt ceiling as soon as June 12 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 05:11 AM IST
In a letter to House and Senate leaders, Yellen urged Congress ‘to protect the full faith and credit of the United States by acting as soon as possible’ to address the USD 31.4 trillion limit on its legal borrowing authority
Washington: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has notified Congress that the US is projected to reach its debt limit as early as June 1, if the body does not raise or suspend the debt limit before then.
