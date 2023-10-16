Janet Yellen says US can 'certainly afford' two wars- Israel and Ukraine
Yellen said it's too early to understand war ramification of Israel-Hamas conflict. Yellen also appealed for Republicans to fill vacant House speaker position. ‘We do need to come up with funds’ Yellen cited.
The United States has sent aids to Ukraine after Russia unleashed a ‘special military operation’ in 2022, later US has also sent aid to Israel after Hamas fighters launched a surprise attack on 7 October, 2023. Now US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has told Sky News, US can ‘certainly afford’ wars on two fronts.