Janet Yellen says US can 'certainly afford' two wars- Israel and Ukraine

The United States has sent aids to Ukraine after Russia unleashed a ‘special military operation’ in 2022, later US has also sent aid to Israel after Hamas fighters launched a surprise attack on 7 October, 2023. Now US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has told Sky News, US can ‘certainly afford’ wars on two fronts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an interview with Sky News, the US treasure secretary informed that the economy and public finances were in good shape to ensure backing for US interests abroad.

Yellen also informed that it was too early to understand the ramification of the war between Benjamin Netanyahu's Israel and Hamas fighters from Gaza. This comes even as threat of the war spilling to a regional conflict in the Middles East looms, and oil and gas prices remain volatile. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Talking about the vacant position of a House speaker following McCarthy's ouster, Yellen appealed for Republicans to fill the void left in order for greater financial support to flow.

"We do need to come up with funds, both for Israel and for Ukraine. This is a priority", Yellen told Sky News. "It's really up to the House to find, seat a speaker and to put us in a position where legislation can be passed."

She added, "We stand with Israel. America has also made clear to Israel, we're working very closely with the Israelis, that they have a right to defend themselves. But it's important to try to spare innocent civilian lives to the maximum extent possible.

"America can certainly afford to stand with Israel and to support Israel's military needs and we also can and must support Ukraine in its struggle against Russia."

Meanwhile US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken renewed pledges of American support for Israel in its war against Hamas as he returned to the country for the second time in less than a week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Jerusalem on Monday to consult with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior officials, Blinken also briefed them about discussions he had with Arab leaders on the conduct of the war and the need to protect civilians.

According to official statement, “Blinken underlined his firm support for Israel’s right to defend itself from Hamas’ fighters and reaffirmed US determination to provide the Israeli government with what it needs to protect its citizens".

In the current update, Israel's relentless bombardment on Gaza has killed 2,808 people while over a thousand remain missing under rubbles. The World Health Organnization (WHO) has also warned that there are less than 24 hours of food, water, fuel, and electricity left in Gaza, as Palestinians scrabble for survival in the besieged enclave. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

