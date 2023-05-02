Janet Yellen says US treasury department may run out of cash as soon as June

US treasury secretary Janet Yellen on Monday told US lawmakers that treasury department may run out of cash by June.
If the debt ceiling is not raised or suspended by Congress before current tools are exhausted, the government risks defaulting on payment obligations, with profound implications for the economy.
“Our best estimate is that we will be unable to continue to satisfy all of the government’s obligations by early June, and potentially as early as June 1," Yellen said in a letter to speaker Kevin McCarthy and other congressional leaders.
“Given the current projections, it is imperative that Congress act as soon as possible to increase or suspend the debt limit in a way that provides longer-term certainty that the government will continue to make its payments," she added.
In January, the US treasury department hit the current statutory limit of $31.4 trillion.
Yellen’s new timeline reflects the department’s latest thinking on when that headroom is likely to be exhausted. In January, she said it was “unlikely" for the special measures to run out before early June.
Last week, US Republicans voted to raise the national borrowing limit with drastic cuts as they sought a showdown with President Joe Biden, a Democrat, over “excessive" spending.
In 2011, a similar debt ceiling fight took the country to the brink of default and prompted a downgrade of the country's top-notch credit rating.
The Republican-led House of Representatives passed a bill 26 April that would raise the debt ceiling in exchange for deep cuts to healthcare for the poor and other budget cuts that the Department of Transportation says would shut hundreds of air traffic control towers. The bill also would slash tax incentives for solar and other climate-friendly energy sources.
The bill would implement $4.5 trillion in spending cuts - or about 22% - in exchange for a $1.5 trillion increase in the US debt limit.
(With inputs from agencies)
