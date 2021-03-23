OPEN APP
WASHINGTON : U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will tell U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday that she believes Americans will be met on the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic by a growing economy - and possibly full employment in 2022 - due to President Joe Biden's coronavirus stimulus package.

Yellen said in testimony prepared for delivery to the U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee that with passage of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act, "I am confident that people will reach the other side of this pandemic with the foundations of their lives intact. And I believe they will be met there by a growing economy. In fact, I think we may see a return to full employment next year."

