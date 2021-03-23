Janet Yellen sees post-covid growth, possible full employment in US in 2022

WASHINGTON :
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will tell U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday that she believes Americans will be met on the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic by a growing economy - and possibly full employment in 2022 - due to President Joe Biden's coronavirus stimulus package.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will tell U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday that she believes Americans will be met on the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic by a growing economy - and possibly full employment in 2022 - due to President Joe Biden's coronavirus stimulus package.
Yellen said in testimony prepared for delivery to the U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee that with passage of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act, "I am confident that people will reach the other side of this pandemic with the foundations of their lives intact. And I believe they will be met there by a growing economy. In fact, I think we may see a return to full employment next year."
2 min read . 07:01 AM IST
1 min read . 05:39 AM IST
2 min read . 12:29 AM IST
Yellen said in testimony prepared for delivery to the U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee that with passage of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act, "I am confident that people will reach the other side of this pandemic with the foundations of their lives intact. And I believe they will be met there by a growing economy. In fact, I think we may see a return to full employment next year."
2 min read . 07:01 AM IST
1 min read . 05:39 AM IST
2 min read . 12:29 AM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading