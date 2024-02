January 2024 was hottest on record with 1.7°C temperature surge

January 2024 remained the hottest January on record as global temperatures sored 1.66C above the average during pre-industrial times. The report made by Europe’s Earth observation agency Copernicus states that January 2024 was the eighth consecutive month with record-high monthly temperatures

Global temperatures over the past 12 months were the highest ever recorded — 1.52C above the average between 1850 and 1900.

“Rapid reductions in greenhouse gas emissions are the only way to stop global temperatures increasing," Samantha Burgess, deputy director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service, said in a statement. Thermometer readings were well above the average of the past three decades in southern Europe, eastern Canada, northwestern Africa, the Middle East and Central Asia.

Notably, January 2024 spelled doom for Europe, which experienced extreme cold and snowstorms disrupting transportation and closing schools in Scandinavia while strong winds and heavy rain in western Europe caused flooding and at least one death.

Meanwhile, Spain has just experienced its warmest January since current records began in 1961. The average temperature in mainland Spain for January 2024 was 8.4 Celsius, or 2.4 degrees higher than average for the period and 0.4 degrees above the previous record set in 2016.

2023 was the hottest year on record, and experts are already predicting 2024 will beat 2023’s extremely high temperatures. That’s due to a combination of more planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions in the atmosphere and El Niño, a cyclical phenomenon that alters ocean circulation and weather patterns, leading to more heat and drought in many latitudes.

El Niño began to weaken in the equatorial Pacific, where it originates, Copernicus said. But temperatures over the oceans (marine air temperatures) in general remain at an unusually high level. The average global sea surface temperature reached a monthly record in January and daily sea temperatures have kept rising in early February, surpassing previous absolute records reported in August.

