January 2024 was hottest on record with 1.7°C temperature surge
Global temperatures in January 2024 were the highest on record, with a rise of 1.66C above pre-industrial levels. The past 12 months also saw the highest recorded temperatures, 1.52°C above the average between 1850 and 1900.
