Japan aims to increase its nuclear energy share to 22% amid energy crisis

Japan turns back to nuclear power to tackle energy crisis. Under its new policy, Japan will replace its decommissioned nuclear reactors and extend the lifespan of others. With this it aims to meet 22% of energy demand from nuclear power
Joining the list of countries that are returning to nuclear energy amid the energy crisis, Japan confirmed a major nuclear power policy shift to increase the use of nuclear energy on Friday.
Till March 2021, Japan used to meet 3.9% of its energy demands from nuclear power. With the policy shift, the government is aiming to take it to 22% by 2030.
The nation is planning to replace its decommissioned nuclear reactors and extend the lifespan of others, reported Reuters. Prone to earthquakes and tsunamis, Japan suffered a nuclear disaster, the Fukushima disaster in 2011. It was only after the incident, Japan decided to idle most of its reactors.
There has been a public mandate not to use nuclear energy since the massive earthquake and tsunami triggered a meltdown at the Fukushima Daiichi power plant in 2011. However, rising energy costs amid the extended Russia-Ukraine war and repeated power crunches forced the nation to shift its energy policy.
Earlier, Japan had made it clear that it is not planning on investing more in nuclear energy reactors. However, now the country has announced to build of new reactors to replace the decommissioned ones and also extend the lifespan of existing nuclear reactors.
It all started when Japanese PM Fumio Kishida in August announced that the government is planning to develop next-generation reactors. It also instructed the industry ministry to formulate a policy that can enable the scope of nuclear energy use by the end of the year.
Akin to Japan, many other developed nations of Europe and Asia, are also stepping back from their commitments to shift to green energy and rather relying on their conventional sources to meet energy demands. These nations are extending the life of their nuclear fleets, restarting reactors, and dusting off plans to resume projects closed after the Fukushima disaster.
Till last year, Japan was striving to reduce its dependence on nuclear power. The Japanese cabinet approved a strategic energy plan last year to reduce the use of nuclear energy.
With the implementation of the new policy, approved by an expert panel, nuclear reactors will be operated for more than the current limit of 60 years. Details of the plans and their implementation will be discussed in parliament next year, a Japan's industry ministry official told Reuters.
