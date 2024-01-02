A Japan Airlines plane burst into flames after landing at Haneda airport in Tokyo on Tuesday, reported Bloomberg citing video from national public broadcaster NHK. In the live video, a fire could be seen in the fuselage of the plane. A previous video showed the plane touching down on the runway with flames coming from the aircraft as it landed. The JAL plane caught fire after it collided with a coastguard aircraft, according to NHK. No casualty was reported as all the 367 passengers on board the aircraft on fire were evacuated safely.

The plane carrying 367 passengers burst into flames on runway of Haneda airport after it reportedly collided with another aircraft after landing.

The aeroplane was an Airbus A-350, JAL flight 516, which had flown out of Shin Chitose airport in Japan to Haneda, reported AP. The Japan Coast Guard confirmed that its MA-722 aircraft collided with the JAL flight on the runway and is investigating the matter.

Haneda is one of the busiest airports in Japan and many people travel over the New Year holidays.

Five crew members missing after after the collision: Japan's coast guard

After the collision, five crewmembers went missing from the MA-722 aircraft, said Japan's coast guard. The collision that occurred between a passenger plane and a coast guard aircraft at Tokyo's Haneda Airport led to a major fire.

Coast Guard spokesperson Yoshinori Yanagishima confirmed the collision between the Coast Guard aircraft MA722 and the Japan Airlines plane, reported AP.

The pilot of the aircraft managed to evacuate and contact officials, however, there is no information about the other five crewmembers. There are also no details about the condition of the aircraft, reported AP citing a Coast Guard spokesperson.

The Coast Guard aircraft was headed to Niigata airport on Japan's west coast to deliver aid to those caught up in a powerful earthquake that struck on New Year's Day, killing at least 48 people.

Following the incident, Haneda closed all its runways for security reasons, reported Reuters citing spokesperson for the airport.

