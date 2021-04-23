Japan approves rheumatoid drug Baricitinib for Covid patients1 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2021, 01:01 PM IST
- Eli Lilly & Co's Japan subsidiary had applied to regulators for the new use of the drug in December
Japan's health ministry approved on Friday the use of rheumatoid arthritis drug Baricitinib for COVID-19 patients, the third such approval following the drugs remdesivir and dexamethasone.
Eli Lilly & Co's Japan subsidiary had applied to regulators for the new use of the drug in December.
