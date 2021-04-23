Japan's health ministry approved on Friday the use of rheumatoid arthritis drug Baricitinib for COVID-19 patients, the third such approval following the drugs remdesivir and dexamethasone.

Eli Lilly & Co's Japan subsidiary had applied to regulators for the new use of the drug in December.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.