Japan approves rheumatoid drug Baricitinib for Covid patients

Japan's health ministry approved on Friday the use of rheumatoid arthritis drug Baricitinib for COVID-19 patients, the third such approval following the drugs remdesivir and dexamethasone.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

