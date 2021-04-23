Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Japan approves rheumatoid drug Baricitinib for Covid patients

Japan approves rheumatoid drug Baricitinib for Covid patients

Premium
Japan's health ministry approved on Friday the use of rheumatoid arthritis drug Baricitinib for COVID-19 patients.
1 min read . 01:01 PM IST Reuters

  • Eli Lilly & Co's Japan subsidiary had applied to regulators for the new use of the drug in December

Japan's health ministry approved on Friday the use of rheumatoid arthritis drug Baricitinib for COVID-19 patients, the third such approval following the drugs remdesivir and dexamethasone.

Japan's health ministry approved on Friday the use of rheumatoid arthritis drug Baricitinib for COVID-19 patients, the third such approval following the drugs remdesivir and dexamethasone.

Eli Lilly & Co's Japan subsidiary had applied to regulators for the new use of the drug in December.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Eli Lilly & Co's Japan subsidiary had applied to regulators for the new use of the drug in December.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.