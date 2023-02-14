Japan averts recession but Q4 GDP rebound much weaker than expected
Japanese economy averted recession fears on Tuesday while growing much slower than expected in the October-December quarter
Japan's economy averted recession but rebounded much less than expected in October-December as business investment slumped, a sign of the challenge the central bank faces in phasing out its massive stimulus programme.
