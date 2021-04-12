OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Japan begins COVID-19 shots for over 65s as fourth infection wave looms

Japan begins COVID-19 shots for over 65s as fourth infection wave looms

A doctor administers a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a nursing home in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan, on Monday, April 12, 2021. The doses for people 65 and over are the first vaccinations for members of the public in Japan after priority was given to inoculating frontline medical staff first. Photographer: Noriko Hayashi/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)Premium
A doctor administers a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a nursing home in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan, on Monday, April 12, 2021. The doses for people 65 and over are the first vaccinations for members of the public in Japan after priority was given to inoculating frontline medical staff first. Photographer: Noriko Hayashi/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)
 1 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2021, 12:49 PM IST Rocky Swift, Reuters

  • Shots for people aged 65 and above began at some 120 sites across the country, using Pfizer Inc's vaccine made in Europe and delivered to the regions in the past week

TOKYO : Japan began COVID-19 vaccinations for its sizable elderly population on Monday, with imported doses still in short supply and the pace unlikely to stop a fourth wave of infection.

Shots for people aged 65 and above began at some 120 sites across the country, using Pfizer Inc's vaccine made in Europe and delivered to the regions in the past week.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Just 2,810 people in Tokyo are expected to get a shot from the first batch, while most regions will receive 1,000 doses or fewer, according to a health ministry schedule. Japan has a rapidly ageing population totalling 126 million.

Touring a vaccination center in Hachioji, west of Tokyo, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he expected to secure some 100 million vaccine doses by the end of June, more than enough to give two doses to the elderly population of 36 million.

"We would like to deliver (the vaccines) to as many people as possible as soon as possible," Suga said.

Tokyo on Monday began a month-long period of quasi-emergency measures to blunt a fourth wave of contagion driven by virulent mutant strains and with the planned start of the Summer Olympics just over 100 days away.

Shots for the general populace are not likely to be available until the late summer or even winter, too late to stem a resurgence of cases that appears to be focused on people in their 30s and 40s, according to Haruka Sakamoto, a physician and researcher at Keio University in Tokyo.

"The currently available vaccination cannot prevent the fourth wave of the pandemic," she said. "I think the younger generation is now going to be more greatly affected compared to the previous waves."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
People walk inside a shopping mall with Ramadan decorations as they prepare for the holy month of Ramadan in Dubai, Premium Premium

No curtain covers for restaurants in Ramadan, Dubai removes mandatory practice

1 min read . 12:34 PM IST
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.Premium Premium

Delhi's SoS to Centre: Scale up covid beds amid massive surge in cases

1 min read . 12:30 PM IST
A health worker inoculates a dose of a COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine to a Buddhist monk sitting in front of a portrait of Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck (top C) during the first day of vaccination in Bhutan, at Lungtenzampa Middle Secondary school in Thimphu on March 27, 2021. (Photo by Upasana DAHAL / AFP)Premium Premium

This country has vaccinated 93% of adults in just 16 days

1 min read . 12:24 PM IST
Scene in front of a cinema hall in OdishaPremium Premium

Odisha: Two cinema halls sealed in Gajapati district for Covid norms violation

1 min read . 12:05 PM IST

Japan was among the last major economies to begin COVID-19 inoculations when it started in mid-February, after domestic trials to ensure safety. Japan is dependent on Pfizer's vaccine as the only COVID-19 shot approved by domestic regulators.

About 1.1 million people in Japan, mostly frontline healthcare workers, have received at least one dose of the Pfizer vaccine's two-shot regimen so far.

Taro Kono, the minister in charge of vaccines, has defended the pace, saying local governments wanted time to prepare.

"After tomorrow, we will inform the prefectures how much we can distribute, and they will decide how much to allocate to each municipality," Kono said on national broadcaster NHK on Sunday.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout