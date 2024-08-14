Experts warn of a possible megaquake in Japan with a magnitude more than 9 on the Richter scale. A recent advisory to this effect has prompted widespread panic, with Prime Minister Kishida canceling a trip to oversee potential government response.

Japanese authorities released an unprecedented megaquake advisory last week — triggering panicked hoarding of supplies, cancelled vacations and diplomatic interruptions. The Indian Embassy in Japan also shared a message asking citizens to prepare for natural disasters after the warning. Scientists believe that an earthquake in the (underwater) Nankai Trough area could cause tremors with a magnitude over 9 on the Richter scale. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The warning was shared hours after two powerful earthquakes struck off the southern coast of Japan on Thursday. The first had a magnitude of 6.9 and was followed by a 7.1 magnitude tremor. The twin quakes triggered a tsunami warning but ultimately saw no major damage or deaths being reported. Experts however say that a megaquake — an earthquake of over 8-magnitude — may strike Japan in the coming days.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply “The likelihood of a new major earthquake is higher than normal, but this is not an indication that a major earthquake will definitely occur during a specific period of time," the advisory explained. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also cancelled a planned trip to Central Asia on Friday to lead a potential government response.

Japan faces earthquakes on a regular basis due to its position along the Pacific Ring of Fire — a tectonic belt of volcanoes and seismic activity sites. The possibility of a one-in-a-lifetime megaquake has long shadowed residents with experts predicting massive tremors with a magnitude of 8 or 9 within the next 30 years. It is however pertinent to note that there is no actual way to predict an earthquake — apart from automated warnings provide mere seconds of advance notice.

According to reports, a worst-case scenario can leave more than 300,000 people dead as a wall of water (potentially as high as 100 feet) strikes the Pacific coast of Japan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Local media reports suggest that the megaquake advisory is set to be lifted on Thursday this week if no abnormalities in seismic activity are detected.