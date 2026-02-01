Why did Japan cancel the cherry blossom festival? All you need to know about the decision

Officials in Japan have taken the unusual step of cancelling one of the country’s most celebrated spring traditions — the Arakurayama Sengen Park Cherry Blossom Festival — after rising concerns that large numbers of tourists are intruding on the “quiet lives” of residents.

City authorities in Fujiyoshida, a small town in Yamanashi Prefecture near Mount Fuji, announced this week that the festival will not be held in 2026. The event, which has been held for the past decade, typically attracts around 200,000 visitors annually during cherry blossom season.

The decision reflects growing frustration among local residents and officials about the impact of overtourism. Mayor Shigeru Horiuchi explained the reason for the cancellation, emphasising that while Mount Fuji’s scenic beauty draws many visitors, it also threatens the daily life of citizens.

“Behind [Mount Fuji’s] beautiful landscape is the reality that the quiet lives of citizens are threatened. We have a strong sense of crisis,” he said. “To protect the dignity and living environment of our citizens, we have decided to bring the curtain down on the 10-year-old festival.”

Traditionally held each spring to celebrate the peak bloom of sakura — or cherry blossoms — the festival at Arakurayama Sengen Park is famous for its postcard view of the five-storey Chureito Pagoda framed by pink blossoms and the snow-capped peak of Mount Fuji in the background.

The spectacle became globally renowned through social media and travel guides, encouraging millions of visitors from across Asia, Europe and the Americas to plan trips during the brief sakura season.

Tourism Boom and Social Media Influence Japan’s tourism industry has seen a dramatic surge in recent years. In 2025, about 42.7 million international tourists visited the country, establishing a new record and surpassing the previous year’s nearly 37 million visitors.

Experts point to factors such as a weak yen making travel to Japan more affordable and viral travel content on platforms like Instagram and TikTok promoting scenic locations like Mount Fuji and its surrounding parks.

While many residents appreciate the cultural importance and economic value of tourists, the sheer volume and behaviour of some visitors have caused alarm.

Reports from local authorities described several incidents during peak seasons, including crowds blocking roads and pedestrians, chronic traffic congestion, and tourists entering private properties without permission to use restrooms. Some residents even reported visitors littering and defecating in private gardens, behaviour that officials said was deeply disrespectful and unsustainable.