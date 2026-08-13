Japan condemns Putin’s visit to Kuril Islands: What is the dispute about?

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to the disputed Kuril Islands has triggered a strong reaction from Japan, adding another strain to already tense relations between Tokyo and Moscow.

Putin visited Iturup, one of the southern Kuril Islands, on Thursday (August 13). Japan claims the island, which it calls Etorofu, as part of its Northern Territories. Tokyo described the visit as “absolutely unacceptable” and formally protested to Russia.

Why did Putin visit the Kuril Islands? Putin’s trip was his first visit to the Kuril Islands as Russian president. He toured a fish-processing plant, a hospital and a school on Iturup, met local residents and held talks with Sakhalin Governor Valery Limarenko.

The visit came after Putin travelled to nearby Sakhalin Island, where he attended the final stage of exercises involving Russia’s Pacific Fleet and held a meeting on the security of Russia’s eastern borders.

The trip also carried broader political significance as Moscow continues to maintain a strong military presence in the region.

Why does Japan claim the islands? The dispute dates back to the final days of World War II, when the Soviet Union seized the islands from Japan in 1945.

Japan claims the four southernmost islands — Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan and the Habomai islets — and refers to them collectively as the Northern Territories.

The territorial dispute has remained unresolved for decades and has prevented Russia and Japan from formally concluding a peace treaty ending their World War II hostilities.

How did Japan react to Putin’s visit? Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi summoned Russian Ambassador Nikolay Nozdrev and lodged a “strong protest” over Putin’s visit.

Motegi said the Northern Territories, including Iturup, are Japan’s “inherent territory” both historically and under international law.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi also condemned the visit, saying it was incompatible with Japan’s position on the Northern Territories and “absolutely unacceptable.”

She warned that the trip could make efforts to repair Japan-Russia relations even more difficult.

“We must say this visit has further hardened Japanese public sentiment toward Russia,” Takaichi said.

What does Russia say about the islands? Moscow rejects Japan’s territorial claim.

The Russian Embassy in Japan called Tokyo’s protest “unfounded” and said the southern Kuril Islands were an integral part of the Russian Federation following World War II.

It also said Putin’s visit was a sovereign decision of the Russian leadership and was not something that could be discussed with foreign governments.

Putin has similarly argued that the current status of the islands reflects the outcome of World War II.

What did Putin say about a peace treaty? Despite defending Russia’s position, Putin said Moscow remained prepared to seek a solution aimed at concluding a peace treaty with Japan.

He also recalled the previously constructive relationship between Moscow and Tokyo, particularly under former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

However, relations have deteriorated sharply since Russia launched its full-scale war in Ukraine in 2022.

How has the Ukraine war affected Japan-Russia ties? Japan joined other G7 nations in imposing sanctions on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine and has provided financial and non-lethal defence assistance to Kyiv.

Putin has criticised Japan’s sanctions, describing them as “unprovoked” and accusing Tokyo of identifying Russia as a major threat.

The deterioration in bilateral ties has complicated efforts to resolve the Kuril Islands dispute and reach a peace treaty.

Why are the Kuril Islands strategically important? The Kuril Islands stretch from Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula toward Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido.

The archipelago has rich fishing grounds and mineral resources, while its location gives it major military and strategic importance.

Russia has strengthened its military presence on the islands, including deploying Bastion coastal defence missile systems and Su-35 fighter aircraft.

The military infrastructure gives Moscow greater control over regional sea lanes and reinforces its position in the territorial dispute.

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