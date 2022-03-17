Japan earthquake: 4 killed, 126 injured; tsunami alert issued- 5 points

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

An earthquake of 7.4 magnitudes has hit the coast of Fukushima, in northern Japan on Wednesday night. The Japan Meteorological Agency upgraded the magnitude of the quake to 7.4 from the initial 7.3, and the depth from 60 kilometers (36 miles) below the sea to 56 kilometers (35 miles). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the latest updates, four people have died while 126 are injured in the powerful earthquake. The 7.3 magnitude earthquake has also caused a one-metre tsunami in the region.

Japan earthquake updates- 5 points

The footages showed broken walls of a department store building falling to the ground and shards of windows scattered on the street near the main train station in the inland prefectural capital of Fukushima city. Roads were cracked and water poured out from pipes underground.

View Full Image Debris from a destroyed building is seen following an earthquake in Soma, Fukushima prefecture, northern Japan. Click on the image to enlarge

More than 2.2 million homes were temporary without electricity in 14 prefectures, including the Tokyo region, but power was restored at most places by the morning, except for about 37,000 homes in the hardest hit Fukushima and Miyagi prefectures, according to the Tohoku Electric Power Co. which services the region. East Japan Railway Co. said most of its train services were suspended for safety checks. Some local trains later resumed service.

View Full Image A damaged house is seen following an earthquake in Kunimi, Fukushima prefecture. A powerful earthquake struck off the coast of Fukushima in northern Japan on Wednesday night, smashing furniture, knocking out power and killing some people. Click on the image to enlarge

A man in his 60s in Soma city died after falling from the second floor of his house while trying to evacuate, and a man in his 70s panicked and suffered a heart attack.

View Full Image A man looks at a room at his home following an earthquake in Soma, Fukushima prefecture. Click on the image to enlarge

The region is part of northern Japan which was devastated by a deadly 9.0 quake and tsunami 11 years ago that caused nuclear reactor meltdowns.

Japan is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes. The 2011 9.0 magnitude earthquake and the following tsunami killed over 15,000 people and caused the Fukushima nuclear plant disaster.

