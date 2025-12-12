Japan earthquake: 6.7 magnitude tremors hit northeast, tsunami advisory issued

Written By Akriti Anand
Published12 Dec 2025, 09:28 AM IST

Japan on Friday issued a tsunami advisory after a 6.7 magnitude earthquake shook the country's northeast, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Damage and injuries weren't immediately clear.

Friday's quake followed a 7.5 magnitude earthquake earlier this week in the north that caused injuries, light damage and a tsunami in Pacific coastal communities.

At least 34 people were injured in that earlier quake on Monday off the coast of Aomori, the northernmost prefecture of Japan's main Honshu island.

(With inputs from AP)

