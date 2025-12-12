Japan earthquake: 6.7 magnitude tremors hit northeast, tsunami advisory issued

Japan on Friday issued a tsunami advisory after a 6.7 magnitude earthquake shook the country's northeast, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Damage and injuries weren't immediately clear.

Friday's quake followed a 7.5 magnitude earthquake earlier this week in the north that caused injuries, light damage and a tsunami in Pacific coastal communities.

At least 34 people were injured in that earlier quake on Monday off the coast of Aomori, the northernmost prefecture of Japan's main Honshu island.