A seies of earthquakes struck Japan on New Year's Day, killing at least six people and leaving countless without shelter. The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the earthquake, which struck Ishikawa prefecture on the main island of Honshu had a magnitude of 7.5. Footages showed toppled buildings, sunken boats at a port, countless charred homes, and locals without power in freezing overnight temperatures. The Japan Meteorological Agency has warned residents of possible further quakes during the coming week or so, particularly within the next two to three days.

Here are 10 updates on Japan's earthquake:

According to Japanese authorities, the magnitude of Monday's earthquake was 7.6 and it was one of more than 90 quakes that had rocked the region.

A series of smaller tsunamis were also reported in the Asian country but warnings of much larger waves proved unfounded.

Around 32,700 households in the region remained without power on Tuesday, the local energy provider said.

Tens of thousands of people had been ordered to evacuate, according to the fire and disaster management agency, cited by Kyodo. About 1,000 people were staying at a military base, the defence ministry said.

Images on social media showed cars and houses in Ishikawa shaking violently and terrified people cowering in shops and train stations. Houses collapsed and huge cracks appeared in roads.

Several major highways were closed around the epicentre, and bullet train services from Tokyo were also suspended.

Four bullet trains stopped for hours in the affected region on Monday evening, with around 1,400 passengers stuck on the trains, with some of the services moving by Tuesday morning.

Flights and mobile phone coverage were reportedly disrupted while many convenience stores were shut.

Japan experiences hundreds of earthquakes every year and the vast majority cause no damage. The country has strict regulations intended to ensure buildings can withstand strong quakes and routinely hold emergency drills.

US President Joe Biden was briefed on the quake and offered Japan "any necessary assistance" to cope with the aftermath.

