A seies of earthquakes struck Japan on New Year's Day, killing at least six people and leaving countless without shelter. The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the earthquake, which struck Ishikawa prefecture on the main island of Honshu had a magnitude of 7.5. Footages showed toppled buildings, sunken boats at a port, countless charred homes, and locals without power in freezing overnight temperatures. The Japan Meteorological Agency has warned residents of possible further quakes during the coming week or so, particularly within the next two to three days.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}