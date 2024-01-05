Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote to Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, expressing solidarity with Japan and its people, sources told news agency PTI on Friday. The development came days after a series of mishaps rocked Japan this week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the report, PM Modi wrote to Kishida on Thursday, saying that India values its relationship with Japan as a "special strategic and global partner, and is ready to extend all possible assistance at this hour," sources said.

In the letter, PM Modi conveyed to his Japanese counterpart that he is "deeply anguished and concerned" over the earthquake and expressed "deepest condolence" to the families of those killed in the quake, the sources said.

"I am deeply anguished and concerned to learn about the major earthquake that struck Japan on January 1," Modi reportedly said. "I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families of those who lost their lives. We stand in solidarity with Japan and its people affected by the disaster," a source quoted Modi as writing to the Japanese prime minister.

Here's all that happened in Japan over this week: 1. Japan was hit by an earthquake of magnitude 7.5 on New Year's Day. The tremors claimed life of as many as 94 people. As many as 464 people were injured and over 200 went missing, news agency AFP reported.

2. The rescue operations were hampered by bad weather and damaged roads as Japanese rescuers searched on Friday for 222 people still missing four days after the devastating earthquake.

3. Around 30,000 households were without electricity in the Ishikawa region, and 89,800 homes there and in two neighbouring regions had no water. Hundreds of people were in government shelters.

4. The loss from the earthquake is estimated to be around ¥800 billion ($5.5 billion), Bloomberg cited Takahide Kiuchi, an executive economist at the Nomura Research Institute.

5. The Japan government plans to use 4.74 billion yen in reserve funds to help the quake-hit area, Kyodo News reported, citing the finance minister.

6. The United States announced $100,000 in aid on Friday, including blankets, water and medical supplies, and promised more help would come. Dodgers major leaguer Shohei Ohtani also announced aid for the Noto area, though he did not disclose the amount.

7. Another mishap hit the country when a Japan Airlines plane carrying hundreds of passengers collided with an earthquake relief aircraft and burst into flames on landing at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Tuesday. All 379 people on board the Airbus A350 jet escaped, but five of the six crew on the Coast Guard craft died as they set off to deliver aid to an earthquake zone.

8. The runway at Tokyo's Haneda airport that had been closed since a collision between two aircraft there on Tuesday would likely reopen on Jan. 8, Japanese Transport Minister Tetsuo Saito said.

9. Tuesday's runway collision in Japan marks the first time a modern lightweight airliner has burnt down and is being seen as a test case for how well a new generation of carbon-composite airplanes copes with a catastrophic fire.

10. A team of transport safety officials searched for a voice recorder from the severely burned fuselage of a Japan Airlines plane on Friday, seeking crucial information on what caused a collision with a small coast guard plane on the runway at Tokyo's Haneda airport.

(With inputs from agencies)

