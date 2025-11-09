Japan earthquake triggers small tsunamis, advisory in place after 6.8 magnitude quake jolts nation

Japan Earthquake Today Tsunami Warnings: Japan experienced at least three small tsunamis on Sunday minutes after a 6.8 magnitude earthquake jolted a Northern Pacific region affecting parts of the nation.

Authorities have also issued more tsunami warnings, warning people to not venture out.

The first tsunami hit Miyako, Iwate, at 5:37 pm local time (0837 GMT) but it was so small that the Japan Meteorological Agency said it could not measure the height.

Two minutes later, another tsunami wave reached Ofunato city in Iwate Prefecture, the JMA said. Its height was measured at 10 centimetres (about 4 inches). This tsunami also struck Ominato port, Miyako and Kamaishi, according to public broadcaster NHK.

Subsequently, a tsunami wave of 20 centimetres height (8 inches) slammed the coastal area of Kuji, NHK said.

“A tsunami advisory has been issued” for the Iwate coast, the JMA said in a bulletin, warning that waves could approach at any moment.

The JMA issued an advisory for a tsunami of up to 1 metre (3 feet) along the northern coastal region. The advisory remained in place an hour after the initial quake.

Tsunami waves that follow earthquakes can continue for a few hours afterward, hitting the coast repeatedly, and can possibly get bigger with time.

6.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Japan A powerful earthquake jolted northern Japan on Sunday at around 5 pm local time. According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake had a 6.8 magnitude.

The Japan earthquake today struck off the coast of Iwate prefecture at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles) below the sea surface.

The original quake was followed aftershocks of between 5.3 and 6.3-magnitude, the JMA said.

No injuries, death or damage was reported immediately after the initial quake. No abnormal events were reported at the two nuclear plants that sit near the origin of the earthquake.

The same region Sunday morning experienced six offshore quakes, ranging between magnitude 4.8 and 5.8, that were barely felt on land and did not prompt tsunami advisories.

Bullet trains in the area were temporarily delayed, according to JR East railway operator. The quakes had caused power shortages, Kyodo News said.

Japan sits on top of four major tectonic plates along the western edge of the Pacific "Ring of Fire" and is one of the world's most tectonically active countries.

The archipelago, home to around 125 million people, experiences around 1,500 jolts every year.

The area suffered a deadly earthquake and tsunami in March 2011.