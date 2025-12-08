Japan Earthquake Today LIVE: 7.6 magnitude quake hits northern coast; 10-ft waves expected amid tsunami alert

Japan Earthquake Today: A massive 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck off northern Japan on Monday, 8 December. The powerful earthquake prompted a tsunami alert, with waves as high as 10 feet expected across the northeastern coast, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA). The quake hit off the coast of Hokkaido near Aomori, with its epicentre about 50 km (30 miles) below the seabed.

Stay tuned for Japan Earthquake LIVE Updates.