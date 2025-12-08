Live Updates

Japan Earthquake Today LIVE: 7.6 magnitude quake hits northern coast; 10-ft waves expected amid tsunami alert

Japan Earthquake Today: A massive 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck off northern Japan on Monday, 8 December. The powerful earthquake prompted a tsunami alert, with waves as high as 10 feet expected across the northeastern coast, as per the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

Livemint
Updated8 Dec 2025, 09:05:00 PM IST
Japan Earthquake Today LIVE: A tsunami warning is displayed on a television in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, after a strong earthquake hits off Japanese northern coast, tsunami alert issued. (AP Photo)
Japan Earthquake Today LIVE: A tsunami warning is displayed on a television in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, after a strong earthquake hits off Japanese northern coast, tsunami alert issued. (AP Photo)(AP)

Japan Earthquake Today: A massive 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck off northern Japan on Monday, 8 December. The powerful earthquake prompted a tsunami alert, with waves as high as 10 feet expected across the northeastern coast, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA). The quake hit off the coast of Hokkaido near Aomori, with its epicentre about 50 km (30 miles) below the seabed.

Stay tuned for Japan Earthquake LIVE Updates.

Follow updates here:
8 Dec 2025, 09:05:00 PM IST

Japan Earthquake Today: Tsunami waves observed at offshore gauges, reports JMA

Tsunami waves observed at various locations by offshore gauges, reports JMA.

Further details are awaited about the tsunami.

View full Image
Image showing locations where offshore gauges observed tsunami waves (yellow dots). The epicentre of the quake is marked with a red X.
(Japan Meteorological Agency)
8 Dec 2025, 08:58:36 PM IST

Japan Earthquake Today Live Updates: Tsunami expected along Japan's northeastern coast, waves could be as high as 10 feet

Japan's Meteorological Agency said that waves as high as 10 feet could hit the northeastern coast.

View full Image
Image showing the areas facing the highest threat, demarcated in red.
(Japan Meteorological Agency)
8 Dec 2025, 08:54:00 PM IST

Japan Earthquake Today Live Updates: Japan Meteorological Agency pegs quake at 7.6 magnitude

The Japan Meteorological Agency says that the earthquake that occurred off Aomori Prefecture had a a magnitude of 7.6.

8 Dec 2025, 08:46:59 PM IST

Japan Earthquake Today Live Updates: Tsunami alert sounded in Hokkaido, Aomori and Iwate

Tsunami alert has been issued in Hokkaido, Aomori and Iwate after a 7.2 earthquake struck the northern patrt of the country, trigerring a tsunami alert.

8 Dec 2025, 08:38:59 PM IST

Japan Earthquake Today Live Updates: Japan warns of tsunami at these places

The tsunami warning was issued for the prefectures of Hokkaido, Aomori and Iwate.

8 Dec 2025, 08:32:11 PM IST

Japan Earthquake Today Live Updates: Hazardous tsunami waves from Hokkaido earthquake possible

Hazardous tsunami waves from the Hokkaido earthquake are possible within 1,000 km of the epicenter along the coasts of Japan and Russia, PTWC said in a statement.

8 Dec 2025, 08:28:26 PM IST

Japan Earthquake Today Live Updates: Tsunami alert issued

The powerful earthquake prompted a tsunami alert, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.

Business NewsNewsWorldJapan Earthquake Today LIVE: 7.6 magnitude quake hits northern coast; 10-ft waves expected amid tsunami alert
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.