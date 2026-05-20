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Massive earthquake of 6.2 magnitude strikes Kagoshima prefecture in Japan

Japan Earthquake Today: Massive 6.2 quake strikes Kagoshima prefecture

Chanchal
Updated20 May 2026, 09:09 AM IST
Japan Earthquake Today: Massive 6.2 quake strikes Kagoshima prefecture
Japan Earthquake Today: Massive 6.2 quake strikes Kagoshima prefecture
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Japan Earthquake Today: A massive earthquake of 6.2 magnitude struck Kagoshima prefecture on Wednesday, May 20, rattling the East Asian country. There have been no reports of any damage in the country following an earthquake of 6.2 magnitude.

According to the reports, the earthquake struck Japan’s Amami region in Kagoshima Prefecture. No deaths and injuries have not been reported either.

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A few hours ago, another earthquake of magnitude 4.7 struck near Southern Iran on Wednesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 14 km (8.7 miles), EMSC said.

This is a breaking news report, more details being updated

About the Author

Chanchal

Chanchal is an Assistant Editor at LiveMint, where she handles the desk as a shifthead, works on political reporting, general news coverage, offering ...Read More

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