Earthquake in Japan: Stone wall of 419-year-old Kumamoto Castle collapses during 7.1 quake | Viral video

Kumamoto, on Japan’s southern main island of Kyushu, was hit by a 7.1 magnitude earthquake late on Tuesday afternoon, causing damage and injuries. A tsunami advisory was temporarily issued but was lifted within two hours, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The US Geological Survey initially reported the earthquake as magnitude 7.1 but later revised it to 6.8.

The earthquake was so strong that a large section of Kumamoto Castle's 419-year-old historic stone walls collapsed. The wall collapse generated a massive dust cloud near the moat.

The incident was caught on video and has since been widely circulated on social media. The 2026 event mirrors the 2016 Kumamoto quakes that previously damaged the castle.

Japan PM reacts Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, in a message posted on X, said her government has set up a task force to gather information, assess possible damage and prepare for rescue operations if needed.

Takaichi later told reporters that there have been reports of injuries and damage to roads, bridges, and buildings, as well as blackouts and fires, though details remain unclear. Takaichi warned people to be careful with fire and with shards of broken glass.

40 people injured According to the Kyodo News agency, a hospital in Yatsushiro city treated about 40 people injured in the quake. A train was derailed and fell on one side at the Yatsushiro station, and stone walls were damaged at the Kumamoto castle, Kyodo said.

Japan’s Fire and Disaster Management Agency said there were no reports of damage to major public facilities and infrastructure, though authorities were still assessing the extent of damage. Local fire departments received many emergency calls reporting fires and damage to homes.

“We are putting people’s lives as the top priority,” Takaichi said, urging residents in the strongly shaken areas to use caution in light of possible aftershocks.

Shinji Kiyomoto, JMA’s Earthquake and Tsunami Countermeasures planning officer, told a news conference that the shallow earthquake was triggering active seismic activity in the area, urging residents to be especially cautious over the next two to three days. He said, however, that no tsunami was observed from the inland quake.

Japan’s Nuclear Regulation Authority said no abnormalities were found at three nearby nuclear power plants.

Shinkansen bullet trains and local trains in Kyushu have been suspended for safety checks, while the runway at the Aso Kumamoto Airport was closed, with “no prospect of resuming operations” according to a notice on the airport's website.